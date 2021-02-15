Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Down 30.3% in January

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the January 14th total of 160,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS LBUY traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $0.22. 1,316,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. Leafbuyer Technologies had a negative return on equity of 440.46% and a negative net margin of 158.79%.

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, operates an online platform for cannabis deals and specials, and information that connects consumers with dispensaries in the United States. The company is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

