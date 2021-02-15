Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.04). Leap Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Raymond James set a $2.50 price target on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.35. Leap Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 1,332.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 43,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 199,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 93,490 shares in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

