Legacy Ventures International (OTCMKTS:LGYV) Trading Up 50%

Legacy Ventures International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGYV)’s stock price was up 50% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 114 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

Legacy Ventures International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGYV)

Legacy Ventures International, Inc operates as a development stage company. It also offers brokerage services. The company was founded by Rehan Saeed and Zeeshan Saeed on March 4, 2014 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

