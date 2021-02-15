Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Shares Down 4.6%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) shares were down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $90.35 and last traded at $90.35. Approximately 12,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 4,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LGRVF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Legrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.88. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

