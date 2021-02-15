Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Holdings Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Leidos worth $8,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC raised its position in Leidos by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Leidos by 27.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 14,373 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Leidos by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $681,770.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $107.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.