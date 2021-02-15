Lekoil Limited (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) Short Interest Up 49.4% in January

Lekoil Limited (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the January 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of LEKOF opened at $0.04 on Monday. Lekoil has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Lekoil Company Profile

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

