Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3,273.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,744 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 50,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. WBI Investments boosted its position in Lennar by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments now owns 65,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $92.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. Lennar’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEN. UBS Group began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lowered Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

