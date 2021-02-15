Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $773.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce sales of $773.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $731.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $808.01 million. Lennox International posted sales of $723.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $3.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on LII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.07.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,022,446.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.81, for a total transaction of $614,732.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,825.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,019 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2,211.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after buying an additional 127,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 30.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,754,000 after buying an additional 27,820 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 105,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,796,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,423,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LII stock opened at $292.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.81. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $163.40 and a 12 month high of $319.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.20.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

