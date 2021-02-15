Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Acquires 98,575 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,575 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in TC Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 5,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in TC Energy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 122,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,756 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

Shares of TRP stock traded up $1.13 on Monday, reaching $44.53. 220,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,021. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

