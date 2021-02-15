Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,081,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 262,194 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 3.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.22% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $253,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.95.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $83.61. 64,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,938. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $86.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average of $77.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.811 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

