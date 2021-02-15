Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156,275 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Eastman Chemical worth $74,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock traded up $2.75 on Monday, reaching $109.23. 45,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $110.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

