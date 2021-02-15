Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,435 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $58,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.00. The company had a trading volume of 303,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569,849. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.26. The stock has a market cap of $189.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

