Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 120,795 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.26% of Hess worth $42,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 17.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 24.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

HES traded up $2.08 on Monday, reaching $60.00. 117,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,741. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,042,881.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,183,974.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,648 shares of company stock worth $23,177,150 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.