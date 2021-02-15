Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,343,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335,368 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 1.00% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $62,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 19.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 46.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BPY shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,099,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $18.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

