Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 199,455 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of ConocoPhillips worth $56,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 46,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.16. 634,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,752,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $59.55. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

