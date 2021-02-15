Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $110.28 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,028 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 1.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of Citigroup worth $110,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.63. The stock had a trading volume of 831,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,822,586. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

