Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $190.36 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,358,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002,700 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for 2.6% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.74% of Suncor Energy worth $190,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $2,064,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 65,305 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 169,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,087.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 44,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 40,611 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

SU stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1642 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

