Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $23.67 Million Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,310 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $23,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 409,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 373,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,050,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 64.35%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

