Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $245.25 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,525,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300,010 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 3.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of Teck Resources worth $245,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 43.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.09.

TECK traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.71. 98,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,015,976. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

