Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $267.27 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,734,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 485,750 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 3.7% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.26% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $267,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of TD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 98,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,662. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.6114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

