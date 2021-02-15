Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $30.23 Million Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,785 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of ViacomCBS worth $30,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 22.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.31. 633,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,271,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

