Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $53.12 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,855 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $53,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $529,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 18.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.80. The company had a trading volume of 211,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.54. The company has a market capitalization of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $154.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.71.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

