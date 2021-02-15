Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $63.62 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,795 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $63,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. State Street Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after buying an additional 549,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,599,000 after purchasing an additional 708,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,706,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,395,000 after acquiring an additional 92,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,284,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $163.39. 166,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,528. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

