Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $86.83 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,047,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144,596 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv comprises approximately 1.2% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 2.33% of Ovintiv worth $86,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,029.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,324,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.69. The company had a trading volume of 156,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,955. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $21.85.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.