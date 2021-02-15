Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946,431 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 105,010 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $61,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $63.08. 347,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,951,424. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

