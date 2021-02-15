Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 219,035 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $76,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA remained flat at $$53.23 during trading hours on Monday. 856,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,978,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.