Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,035,948 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,230,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035,948 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 1.1% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of General Electric worth $78,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,035,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

GE stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.73. 2,610,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,978,781. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

