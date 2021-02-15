Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Purchases 90,650 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,650 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortis by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortis stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 32,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,845. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3962 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on FTS. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

