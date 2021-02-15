Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 771,060 shares during the quarter. CAE comprises 1.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 1.33% of CAE worth $103,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in CAE by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CAE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.24. 14,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,241. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.23, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. CAE’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAE. National Bank Financial cut CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CAE from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

