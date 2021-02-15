Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,849,712 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 405,045 shares during the period. Norbord accounts for 2.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 4.77% of Norbord worth $166,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord in the third quarter valued at $59,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord in the third quarter valued at $260,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norbord alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of OSB remained flat at $$43.13 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.44. Norbord Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Norbord Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.