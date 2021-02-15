Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.85. 614,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,667,500. The stock has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.