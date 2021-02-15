Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,156,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184,254 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial makes up 2.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.71% of Sun Life Financial worth $184,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,590. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

