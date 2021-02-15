Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,640 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,163.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,231,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 74.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,576,000 after acquiring an additional 776,468 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.44. 240,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,766,172. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

