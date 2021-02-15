Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 104,550 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521,365 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,550 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises approximately 1.8% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $129,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 263,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,762,000 after purchasing an additional 480,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.03.

CM traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $89.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.78. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a $1.096 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.