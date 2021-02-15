Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 137,644 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137,644 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $66,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

GILD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.89. 314,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,275,541. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.