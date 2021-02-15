Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 140,915 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140,915 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.26% of State Street worth $65,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.50. The company had a trading volume of 214,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,479. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.64. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $81.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. State Street’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.