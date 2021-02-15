Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 1,490,360 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,940,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,490,360 shares during the quarter. Celestica accounts for 1.9% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 13.13% of Celestica worth $136,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Celestica by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of Celestica stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,217. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

