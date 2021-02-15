Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 166,060 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 166,060 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $56,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.81. 1,994,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,140,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

