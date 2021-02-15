Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 175,575 Shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 175,575 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $47,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,832,972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,853,000 after buying an additional 461,273 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 11.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 742,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,871,000 after purchasing an additional 77,439 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 28.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,926,000 after purchasing an additional 122,085 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 6.7% in the third quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 468,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of China Mobile in the third quarter worth about $13,291,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Mobile stock remained flat at $$27.51 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. China Mobile Limited has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $44.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

