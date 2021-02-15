Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 1,884,625 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,819,935 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,884,625 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.19% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $73,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.23. 645,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,827,090. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $33.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

