Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 213,514 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,001,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 213,514 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications accounts for about 2.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Rogers Communications worth $186,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 744.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after buying an additional 870,100 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 27,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 780,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,304,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 197,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after buying an additional 19,839 shares during the period. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.3914 dividend. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

