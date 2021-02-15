Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 2,385,045 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,870,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,385,045 shares during the period. Cenovus Energy comprises 2.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.35% of Cenovus Energy worth $175,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.95.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 512,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,720,476. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

