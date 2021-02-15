Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 36,482 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,014 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 36,482 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $60,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total value of $11,932,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,430,330 shares of company stock worth $387,625,670. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $270.50. 742,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,712,162. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

