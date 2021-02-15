Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 4,611 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $8.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,104.11. 48,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,052. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,123.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,850.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,675.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

