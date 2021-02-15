Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 494,720 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 494,720 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of AT&T worth $103,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.80. 1,238,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,123,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

