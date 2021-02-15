Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 678,375 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,557,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 678,375 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Invesco worth $62,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 253.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco by 29.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.67. The company had a trading volume of 80,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,120,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.