Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 72,346 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,346 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Adient worth $68,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adient during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Adient during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adient by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.36.

NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,900. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

