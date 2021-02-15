Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,426,941 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,805,341 shares during the quarter. Hudbay Minerals makes up about 2.3% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 9.35% of Hudbay Minerals worth $170,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 52,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,156,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.75. 42,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.57. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $7.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBM shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

