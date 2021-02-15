Level01 (LVX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,664.00

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. Level01 has a market cap of $4.82 million and $17,664.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Level01 has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Level01 token can now be bought for about $0.0298 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00068752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $461.39 or 0.00960118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00052045 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.55 or 0.05143160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025288 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00018307 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00036286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,640,461 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official website is level01.io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

