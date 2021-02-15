LHT (LHT) Hits Market Capitalization of $179,907.58

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $179,907.58 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007081 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00009130 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

